Researchers urged to use Artificial Intelligence to find solutions of problems in medical field

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Warangal: Kakatiya Medical College Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas has urged the researchers and faculty members of the computer science engineering (CSE) to find solutions to the real-life problems in the field of medicine for the benefit of the patients. He said that the latest technologies like, Artificial Intelligence(AI), image processing, Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL), robotics, and Data Science are playing crucial roles in the field of medicine as they are very useful in diagnosing the health issues through CT scan, MRI, ECG, etc., and treatment.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the faulty development programme (FD) on “Artificial Intelligence for Computer Vision and Image Processing ” organised at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, here on Monday, Mohandas said that the advanced technologies like AI, ML and robotics would give accurate output. “You must keep abreast of the latest technologies and meet the needs of the ever-changing industry,” he said. He, however, said that no technology replaces a doctor or a teacher.

Forensic Medicine Professor in Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar, Dr TKK Naidu, who delivered a keynote address said that smart transportation systems using artificial intelligence would avoid accidents and save human lives. FDP coordinator Prof T Kishore Kumar said that they are working on the India Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) project on application of AI & IOT for designing portable knee joint healthcare monitoring systems worth Rs 40 lakh. “He along with others including the faculty of NITW submitted a proposal for a DST project worth Rs 1.50 crore,” he added.

The FDP aims at deliberating various AI & ML algorithms and research strategies to be adopted for effective and efficient processing of medical images through computer vision. This workshop allows collaborations between AI researchers and health practitioners to discuss socio-technological challenges and come up with state-of-the-art technology directions in the interdisciplinary field of engineering and medicine. KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the FDP would help to get the medical and engineering fields closer to solve real time problems using Artificial Intelligence. “This FDP is a good start up concept for National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020. The participants of this FDP are from NIT Warangal and KITSW, IITs/NITs/IIITs and industries.

Academicians in the concerned field from IITs/NITs/IIITs have been invited to deliver lectures during the two weeks. 60 participants were shortlisted from numerous applicants,” he added. FDP incharge Dr V Shankar, FDP Co-coordinator, Dr A Jothi Prabha Dr S Narsimha Reddy, Dr C Srinivas, Associate Professor Dr D Prabhakara Chary, and others were present.