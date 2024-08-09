Residential school inmate dies of stomach pain in Telangana’s Peddapur

Class VI student died on his way to Jagtial district headquarters hospital

9 August 2024

Jagtial: A Class VI student of Peddapur residential school in Metpalli mandal died after complaining of stomach pain and two others also fell sick on Friday.

Yedamalla Anirudh, Mandi Mokshith and Alli Hemanth Yadav complained of stomach pain in the morning. School authorities shifted them to Korutla hospital.

As Anirudh’s condition turned serious, he was referred to the Jagtial district headquarters hospital. However, he breathed his last on his way. He was a native of Yellareddypet.

On the other hand, Mokshith and Hemanth were shifted to Nizamabad hospital for better treatment. While Mokshith is from Atmakur in Metpalli mandal, Hemath belongs to Pathipalli of Mallial mandal.

Korutla MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar and former ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha consoled Anirudh’s family.

It may be recalled that Class VIII student Rajarapu Ganaditya died under suspicious circumstances in the school on the night of July 25.