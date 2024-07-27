Class VIII student’s death: Jagtial Collector suspends residential school principal

This is in the wake of the death of a Class VIII student Rajarapu Ganaditya (13) on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 10:37 PM

Jagtial: The Principal of Telangana Residential School and Junior College (boys), Peddapur, Metpalli mandal, K Vidhyasagar, was suspended on charges of negligence.

Collector B Satya Prasad on Saturday issued orders placing the principal under suspension.

The Collector, who ordered an enquiry into the incident, also visited the school on Saturday. As the negligence of the principal was established in the inquiry, the collector suspended the principal.