Residents adopt Gray Langur in Hyderabad

A Northern Plains Gray Langur was adopted by residents Praveen Varma and Hima Bindu of Hyderabad for a period of nine months on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

As part of the initiative, the family members visited Nehru Zoological Park and paid Rs. 75,000 online towards the adoption charges, and handed over the Memorandum of Understanding to Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park in the presence of A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator.

Later, the family members visited the Zoo and in particular the Langur enclosure and expressed happiness and satisfaction over the hygiene, maintenance, and welfare of the animals by the management, according to press release.

Dr. Sunil thanked the residents for showing a great gesture towards wildlife conservation by adopting the Gray Langur and requested all the citizens, Educational Institutes, corporations, and banking sectors to come forward and adopt the Wild species under the Corporate Social Responsibility.