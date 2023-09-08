Student injured in Langur attack in Sangareddy

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:25 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Sangareddy: A seven-year-old boy student sustained a serious injury on his leg when a langur chased him at the primary school at Gummadidala on Friday morning.

Sujith Kumar, a second class student was playing with his schoolmates when the langur came running from nowhere and chased Sujith. He fell down while trying to run away from the langur. Some people who noticed this chased the langur away and noticed that Sujith sustained a serious injury on his shin. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is being treated.