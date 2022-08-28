Residents of two housing societies near Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers evacuated

A view of the Supertech twin towers ahead of its demolition, in Noida on Sunday Aug 28, 2022. (Photo: IANS) The Supertech twin towers in Noida are all set to be demolished on Sunday at 2.30 pm, putting an end to a 9-year-long battle.

With Noida's Supetech twin towers all set to be demolished today, the residents of two housing societies near the site have been evacuated.

“I’ve covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house and have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure,” said Zeeshan, Emerald Court resident at Silver City housing complex.

The Supertech twin towers in Noida are all set to be demolished today at 2.30 pm, putting an end to a 9-year-long battle.

The towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.