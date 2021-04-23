Residents write to Rajnath Singh on SCB roads closure

The federation said almost 20 roads were now closed by the LMA, with some of them being been closed since 2013

Hyderabad: The Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the continued illegal closure of public roads, with one more road being closed recently in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board by the Local Military Authority (LMA).

The federation said almost 20 roads were now closed by the LMA, with some of them being been closed since 2013. Others were opened for some time, and then closed again without announcement or procedure, on the pretexts of security and Covid-19. According to the federation, all these permanent and temporary closures were in violation of Sec 258 of the Cantonments Act 2006. These public roads were lifelines for residents of the area for over a century and a half.

“Their closure has cut off access for residents of north-eastern Hyderabad to the rest of the city, extended delays in commutes, leading to extra expenditure on fuel, and also has led to increased congestion and accidents on the few roads that are still open,” the federation said, appealing to the Minister to ensure that the roads were reopened immediately.

