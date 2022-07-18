Resolve all issues raised by RGUKT students: Sabitha Indra Reddy to VC

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday asked Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) vice-chairman V. Venkata Ramana, who was recently appointed as in-charge Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar to make sure that the students do not face any difficulties.

She reviewed the measures taken up in the campus and told the Vice Chancellor to resolve all the issues raised by the students. He was also instructed to ensure that issues related to food, academics and accommodation do not occur in future. The fund required to resolve the issues reported by students has already been sanctioned, the Minister said, according to an official release.