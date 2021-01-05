Respect bio-bubble, says Manjrekar

There were also news stories being circulated that Indian players are not ready to play at the Gabba in Brisbane owing to stricter Covid-19 restrictions.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:12 pm

Hyderabad: The recent incidents of Indian cricketers breaching bio-bubble opened up a lot of debates over the issue. While the BCCI officials denied that the players breached the protocol and were inside the hotel because of the rain outside in Melbourne, Australian media formed different theories to upset the team.

There were also news stories being circulated that Indian players are not ready to play at the Gabba in Brisbane owing to stricter Covid-19 restrictions. However, Cricket Australia denied any such complaints from the Indian players or BCCI. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the cricketers, once selected to the Indian team, must respect the rules or not to make themselves available for selection if they are not going to adhere to the restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar wrote, “It’s quite simple really. Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble & the strict protocols. Can’t have it both ways. #INDvsAUSTest.” Meanwhile, both Indian and Australian players moved to Sydney for the third Test, scheduled to be held from January 7.

It’s quite simple really. Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble & the strict protocols. Can’t have it both ways.#INDvsAUSTest — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2021

