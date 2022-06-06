Respite from heatwave soon in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: With the Southwest Monsoon around the corner, the city is expected to get some relief from the sweltering summer as the maximum temperature is set to fall below 40 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, the maximum temperature was not likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius and the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers and surface winds of around 10-15 kmph were on the cards for this week. The minimum temperature is also expected to take a dip.

The day temperature is likely to be around 37 degree Celsius to 38 degree C in the city this week. On Monday, the maximum temperature dropped to 37.2 degrees Celsius in the city while the relative humidity remained at 39. As per data released by Telangana State Planning Development Society, Maitrivanam at Ameerpet (36.6°C) recorded the highest temperature followed by Kapra (36.5°C), Uppal (36.1°C), Malkajgiri (36.0°C), and Charminar (35.9°C).

Jainad town in Adilabad district remained the hottest in the State where a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was recorded followed by Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Peddapalli.

Meanwhile, till Friday, hot and humid weather is likely to continue in several districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal in the State.

According to weather officials, the Southwest monsoon was likely to reach the State by June 10.

Maximum temperatures on Monday:

Ameerpet – 36.6°C

Kapra – 36.5°C

Uppal – 36.1°C

Malkajgiri – 36.0°C

Charminar – 35.9°C