Retest of all 1563 candidates who got “grace marks” on June 23: NTA

By ANI Published Date - 13 June 2024, 05:03 PM

New Delhi: After the National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Supreme Court that score-cards of 1563 candidates who got “grace marks” in the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam will be cancelled, the NTA said that a retest of all the 1563 candidates will be held on June 23.

“Subsequent to the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Observations on the Report of NTA’s High Powered Committee, the grace / compensatory marks awarded to all 1563 students stand withdrawn. A re-test of all the 1563 candidates will be held on 23rd June 2024,” the NTA said.

The Testing Agency said that they will be contacting all the 1563 candidates through email to notify them about the reexamination.

Earlier in the day, NTA told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a committee has been constituted to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who were awarded “grace marks” to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for NEET-UG.

The Apex Court reiterated that it will not stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024. “Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will hear the petitions on July 8.

The Court took into record the statement of NTA that a re-test of 1563 students will be notified today itself and it would likely be held on June 23 and results would be declared before June 30 so that counselling which is set to begin in July is not affected.

Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in question of NEET 2024.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.