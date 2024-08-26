Retired coal miner dies by suicide in Mancherial

26 August 2024

Representational image

Mancherial: A 70-year-old retired coal miner died, allegedly by suicide, as he was disheartened over a financial crisis in his family at Rajivnagar in Mandamarri on Sundy night.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Rajashekhar said that Sonnayila Chinnaiah resorted to the drastic step when he was depressed by the financial crisis that hit his family caused by his retirement.

He was also addicted to liquor for quite a long time. He was shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli, but doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Ramesh, the son of Chinnaiah lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.