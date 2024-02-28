Retired HC Judge duped of Rs 2.5 crore by two persons in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 10:38 PM

Hyderabad: A retired High Court Judge was allegedly duped by two persons to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore, by persons claiming to be members of a leading social organisation and promising jobs for his grandchildren for contribution to a political party through electoral bonds.

The 75-year-old alleged that in 2021 the suspects, Sarath Reddy and Narendra, approached him claiming to be important members of the organisation. He believed them and entrusted them with the money under the pretense of purchasing electoral bonds, believing the transaction to be legitimate.

According to the police, after handing over the money, the duo did not submit the bonds or secured employment for his grandchildren as promised. His requests for over two years went in vain.

The complainant approached the Film Nagar police alleging that the individuals had violated the recent Supreme Court judgment regarding electoral bonds and misappropriating the funds for personal gain.

Based on a complaint, the Film Nagar police booked a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust and took up investigation.