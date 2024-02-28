Telangana: Vigilance and Enforcement dept conducts raids at HMDA office

Vigilance officials seized several important files related to the permissions given during the previous government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 10:34 PM

Hyderabad: The State Vigilance and Enforcement department officials carried out searches at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) office here on Wednesday. In the search, which began in the morning and went up to late hours of the day, special teams reportedly consisting of 50 personnel, Vigilance officials seized several important files related to the permissions given during the previous government.

Vigilance officials are learnt to have seized files from the offices in Maitrivanam and Swarna Jayanthi complex, where simultaneous searches were carried out. The vigilance surveillance team enquired about the files previously allowed by the two directors of HMDA.

The Vigilance officials are also investigating into the illegal lay-out and building permits granted. The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials also conducted raids in HMDA office recently. Officials focused on the high-rise building permits given during the tenure of Siva Balakrishna, former director of HMDA, who worked from 2018 to 2023.