Retired judge takes charge

The State government also issued orders appointing former IAS officer Chitra Ramachandran and Advocate Pradeep Kumar Reddy Palle as Members of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 07:42 PM

The State government also issued orders appointing former IAS officer Chitra Ramachandran and Advocate Pradeep Kumar Reddy Palle as Members of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

Hyderabad: Retired judge A Rajashekhar Reddy took charge as the Chairman of Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal on Sunday.

The State government also issued orders appointing former IAS officer Chitra Ramachandran and Advocate Pradeep Kumar Reddy Palle as Members of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

The State government issued orders on Friday regarding these appointments.

RERA Chairman N Satyanarayana and other officials greeted the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal Chairman and the Members.