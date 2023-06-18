Retired MPDO, RTI activist Nalla Ramakrishnaiah found dead in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Jangaon: Nalla Ramakrishnaiah, a retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and Right to Information (RTI) activist, was found dead in a pond near a stone crusher plant at the Champak Hills locality on Sunday.

Ramakrishnaiah, a resident of Pochannapet village in Bachannapet mandal, had allegedly gone missing on June 15, prompting his son Ashok to file a complaint with the Bachannapet police.

While the investigation was still on, family members of Ramakrishnaiah leveled serious accusations against local politicians, claiming that Ramakrishnaiah’s murder was a result of his fight against them in a contentious land dispute, which he pursued as an active RTI activist.

Speaking to the media, his daughter-in-law expressed disappointment with the police’s handling of the matter, alleging that they had not given due importance to the issue. She also said there was an attempt on Ramakrishnaiah’s life previously.

The police have reportedly taken four persons into custody in connection with the death.