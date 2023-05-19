Retired teacher turns his home into library in Vemulawada

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: A retired government teacher in Vemulawada, Veeragoni Anjaneyulu Goud, transformed his home into a library to promote reading habits among the public. This library has become particularly valuable for unemployed youth preparing for competitive exams in the town.

Goud, formerly an English teacher at Sri Rajarajeshwara Sanskrit School, retired in 2009. He has always been an avid book collector, covering a wide range of subjects.

Located in Rajivnagar, Vemulawada, Goud established the Civil Library in honor of his parents, Hanumamma and Basavaiah, 30 years ago. In order to accommodate the growing collection, he added three additional rooms to his house at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. His bedroom also serves as a space for books.

The library houses over two lakh books, including magazines in four languages: Telugu, Hindi, English, and Urdu. It also offers Hindu religious texts such as the four Vedas, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, as well as religious books from other faiths, including the Quran, Bible, Jains (Agam Sutras), and Sikhs (Guru Granth Sahib).

Furthermore, the library has become a valuable resource for job seekers preparing for various competitive exams and government job openings, prompted by notifications released by the state government. Approximately 30 aspirants visit the library regularly, studying from 9 am to 9 pm daily. Goud has made arrangements for separate tables, fans, drinking water, and other amenities to facilitate their studies.

Goud shared with Telangana Today that his objective in establishing the library was to cultivate the reading habit among the public and promote knowledge.

He also highlighted that people can gain comprehensive knowledge across various subjects through reading. Goud organizes awareness programs, inviting experts to educate students and children about the importance of developing reading habits.

Recognizing his remarkable contributions, the Kurnool-based Pathuri Foundation honored Anjaneyulu Goud with the title of ‘Grandalaya Udyamakarudu.’ He also received the ‘Jeeva Safalya’ award at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad, and the Nandi Award from the literacy organization Telugu Velugu, based in Vemulwada.