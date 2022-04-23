| Retired Tn Police Official Leaves His Loaded Pistol In Train Collects It Later

Retired TN police official leaves his loaded pistol in train, collects it later

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:39 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Chennai: A retired senior police official of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning left his pistol loaded with eight bullets in a train and deboarded, said an official of Southern Railway.

The railway official told IANS that the loaded pistol was found in the HA1 compartment of the Yercaud Express from Chennai to Erode by a train attendant.

The pistol was handed over to the senior railway official in Erode.

On inquiry, it was found retired Inspector General of Police Ponn Manickavel had travelled in that coach on seat number three.

The railway officials had informed him about the pistol and Manickavel later collected the pistol.

When contacted, Manickavel told IANS that he will meet the press later and clarify.