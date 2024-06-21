Revanth meets former Speaker Pocharam, triggers speculations

Sources decline to comment about the motive behind Revanth Reddy's visit to the BRS leader's residence

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 June 2024, 11:46 AM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with BRS legislator and former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the residence of BRS legislator and former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Friday set off speculations among political circles.

Revanth Reddy was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Sources declined to comment about the motive behind Revanth Reddy’s visit to Srinivas Reddy’s residence.

However, rumours indicate that it was possibly a move to convince Srinivas Reddy to abandon BRS and shift his loyalties to the ruling Congress. However, there was no official word from the ruling Congress and BRS so far.

Three BRS MLAs have earlier shifted loyalties to Congress. Earlier, the Chief Minister paid tributes to Telangana ideologue Prof

K Jayashankar on his death anniversary.

He offered flowers to the portrait of prof Jayashankar. The Revenue Minister also offered floral tributes to the Telangana ideologue.