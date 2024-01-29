| Revanth Reddy Asked To Spell Out His Stand On Deletion Of Lambadas From Sts

29 January 2024

Adilabad: Members of tribal rights organisation Tudumdebba demanded Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to spell out the state government’s stand on deletion of Lambads from the list of Scheduled Tribals. They convened a meeting with a village elder in Narnoor mandal centre on Monday.

Members of the organisation wanted Reddy to disclose stance of the government on the omission of the lambadas from the list of STs.

They urged him to announce a special DSC to recruit teachers from tribal communities in Scheduled Tribal areas and to maintain status quo of a government order number 3.

They regretted that they were unable to get due statutory benefits due to inclusion of Lambadas in the STs.

They reasoned that the community was included in the list without following procedure mentioned in the Indian constitution. They warned that they would launch protests across the district if the government failed to utter its stand on the issues of the tribals.