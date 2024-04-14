Rich tributes paid to Ambedkar on birth anniversary in Adilabad

In-charge minister Seethakka paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution at a programme held in Indervelli mandal centre.

Collector Rajarshi Shah along with SP Guash Alam pay tributes to Ambedkar by garlanding his statue in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: The 133th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was celebrated on a grand note across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.

In-charge minister Seethakka paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution at a programme held in Indervelli mandal centre. Stating that Ambedkar was a ray of hope for the marginalised communities, she recalled his role in authoring the Constitution of India. She called upon people to emulate the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Collectors Rajarshi Shah, Ashish Sangwan, Badavath Santosh and Venkatesh Dothre offered floral tributes to Ambedkar in the Collectorates of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, respectively. They asserted Ambedkar had strived hard for uplifting the lives of peasants and proletarians, besides struggling for rights of the downtrodden communities.

Superintendents of Police Gaush Alam, Dr Janaki Sharmila, DCP Ashok Kumar and K Suresh Kumar took part in the celebrations.