Revanth Reddy changes tack, attacks Naidu while speaking in Vijayawada

He went to the extent of challenging Naidu stating that the NDA alliance government in Andhra Pradesh would be dethroned and the Congress would come to power in the 2029 elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 11:11 PM

Revanth Reddy speaks at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh at the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former AP Chief Minister, the late YS Rajashekhara Reddy.

Hyderabad: Barely two days after exhibiting bonhomie and camaraderie while meeting his former mentor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad to discuss post-bifurcation issues, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday changed tack and went full on against Naidu while speaking in Mangalagiri in AP.

In fact, he went to the extent of challenging Naidu stating that the NDA alliance government in Andhra Pradesh would be dethroned and the Congress would come to power in the 2029 elections. With possibilities of a bypoll in Kadapa, he said he would campaign in every lane and bylane of Kadapa and ensure that the Congress won.

The politically charged attack on Naidu saw Revanth Reddy saying that it was in fact the ‘BJP’ that was in power in Andhra Pradesh, with BJP standing for ‘Babu, Jagan and Pawan’. They were all supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said while addressing the gathering at former AP Chief Minister, the late YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s 75th birth anniversary celebrations at Mangalagiri.

“There is no opposition in Andhra Pradesh. YSR’s daughter and APCC president YS Sharmila will be the voice of people and fight on behalf of the downtrodden,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that there were reports in the media over possibilities of bye-elections in Kadapa parliamentary constituency, Revanth Reddy said he roam around in the lanes and bylanes of Kadapa and play his role in hoisting the Congress flag. The Congress had lost its reputation in Kadapa and all efforts should be made to regain the past glory from the very place where it was lost, he said.

Rajashekhara Reddy was synonymous with welfare and development. After taking up the padayatra from Chevella to Itchapuram in 2003, he brought Congress to power in the then united Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Stating that YSR’s last wish was to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of this country, he said Congress workers should strive to fulfill his last wish, besides making YS Sharmila the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2029.

The Chief Minister, who participated in the event along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his cabinet colleagues, said the participation was to assure Congress workers in AP of all support.