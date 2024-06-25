Revanth Reddy has lost grip over administration, says BJP leader

NVSS Prabhakar said the CM was making rounds of Delhi for cabinet expansion, appointments of corporation chairman and selection of PCC president and was not paying attention to issues related to the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 06:23 PM

Former MLA and BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had lost control over administration, former MLA and BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said the Chief Minister was more busy in saving his post by pleasing Congress high command than concentrating on State administration.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Prabhakar said the Chief Minister was making rounds of Delhi for cabinet expansion, appointments of corporation chairman and selection of PCC president and was not paying attention to issues related to the State. “Six months have passed but still Revanth has no grip over administration. He is just shifting IAS & IPS to different positions. He has totally failed in running the government efficiently,”he alleged.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, the senior BJP leader said crime and violence in the State was on the rise and the government was not able to control them. “Ever since the Congress has come to power the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated drastically. Every day murder, theft and violence is taking place across the State. This government has totally failed in maintaining law and order in the State,”he said.

Commenting on BRS MLAs defection to ruling Congress, Prabhakar alleged that as per an understanding between the BRS leadership and Congress, BRS MLAs were joining the grand old party. “KCR in order to save himself from various irregularities taken place during his tenure is allowing his MLAs to join Congress,”he alleged.