Revanth Reddy says Congress brought River Krishna, Godavari water to quench Hyderabad’s thirst

We drove at 140 kmph by road to reach here, he said. The Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that none of the Congress MLAs had won in the Assembly elections from the GHMC limits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 May 2024, 12:00 AM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Congress government in the past had brought River Krishna and Godavari waters to quench the thirst of the twin cities and challenged the BRS for a debate on the industries, development and funds secured for Hyderabad’s development.

It was under the Congress rule that Hyderabad emerged as a global city, he claimed, stating all the IT, pharma companies, Metro Rail, flyovers at Adikmet, Tarnaka, Punjagutta, PVNR Expressway and Shamshabad airport were constructed by the Congress government, he said at a road show in Secunderabad here on Saturday.

“Let BRS leaders come for a debate on the industries they had bought and on the development in Hyderabad, besides securing funds,” Revanth Reddy challenged, adding that he could not come on time to Secunderabad as the helicopter did not fly at Kothakota.

We drove at 140 kmph by road to reach here, he said. The Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that none of the Congress MLAs had won in the Assembly elections from the GHMC limits.

“Elect Secunderabad Congress candidate Danam Nagender, I will take up the responsibility of making him a union Minister in the Congress cabinet,” the Revanth Reddy said.

He further said a meeting would be convened with Osmania University officials to address the power and water supply issues to Manikeshwar Nagar colony, besides constructing a hospital in the area.