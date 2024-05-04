Telangana’s paradise lost in just 5 months, says KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 May 2024, 10:53 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the State was reduced to shambles in just five months after the Congress came to power

It was now a paradise lost. Addressing a well attended roadshow at Mancherial as part of his ongoing election campaign, Chandrashekhar Rao appealed to the people to help stall the backward streak the State was going through in the development process.

Urging the people lend their support to the BRS and to stand by the party to revive the dwindling fortunes of the State and its people, he lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for going all out to erase even the indelible imprints of the BRS rule, citing the proposed plans of the State government go for another reorganisation of districts. As he asked the people whether they were prepared to forego the newly formed districts of Nirmal, Asifabad and Mancherial, the crowd roared back with a firm ‘No’.

As for the damage already done, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out how power cuts were back and how a drinking water crisis, which was unusual of the State during the BRS rule, was a reality now.

Farmers were deprived of irrigation support as projects had gone dry.

eople had ceased to receive any support from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Kalyana Lakshmi cheques presented so long on the wedding day in support of brides had become a thing of past. The Chennur lift irrigation scheme was stopped. Even street lights were in a state of neglect.

Gram panchayats were deprived of fund support while the free bus travel for women was implemented haphazardly, leading to women resorting to fisticuffs to find a seat, while the scheme had left auto drivers jobless. Many were resorting to suicides. The situation had turned the people against the Congress and surveys were now making it pretty clear that the resurgence of the BRS was on the cards.

If the unprecedented turnout of people for his roadshow was of any indication, the party nominee Koppula Eashwar was certain to come out victorious with a thumping majority, he said, adding that the contest in Mancherial was between a humble leader who had served as a coal worker and a person known for his riches.

The former Chief Minister said the Congress government, which had deceived the electorate with false promises, had now exposed itself by failing on all counts.

The whole development process had come to a standstill. Farmers were left to their fate.

They were deprived of all support. The BRS, which would be winning a majority of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, would however continue to stand by them and fight for them, he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was still trying to make the people believe with his promises now all accompanied with vows in the names of gods, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was high time for the people to realise what would be the fate of the State in the Congress rule.

It was already in dire straits with the Congress government conceding operational control of the State over the Krishna river projects to central government agencies. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hell bent on depriving Telangana of Godavari waters, its sole source to depend upon. He wanted to take Godavari water to Tamil Nadu and there was no sign of disapproval from the State government.

The Chief Minister, on the other hand, was threatening to put him behind bars. ‘I am not one who gets scared of such threats. I would not have been successful in realising Statehood for Telangana if such threats had any impact on me,” he said.