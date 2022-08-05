Revanth Reddy to face litmus test with Munugode bypoll

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:59 AM, Fri - 5 August 22

Source: Facebook/Anumula Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: The announcement of Munugode MLA, K Rajagopal Reddy to quit from both the Congress and State Assembly has pushed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy into a ‘do or die’ situation. The consequent by-election from the Assembly constituency will be a high-stakes affair not only for Revanth Reddy but also the Congress since any electoral setback could ruin his political career besides marring the party’s prospects in the Assembly elections next year.

Given the skirmishes among the State Congress leaders, it is going to be a challenging task for the TPCC president to get the party workers onto a single platform, leave aside winning the bypoll, political analysts say.

Though Revanth Reddy exuded confidence of winning the bypoll while speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, ground realities depict a different picture. “Much will depend on winning the confidence of party workers in the constituency since it is still unclear whether they will follow Rajagopal Reddy or stay loyal to the party,” a senior Congress leader said. Besides, finalising a candidate for the elections would also be a challenge for the party leadership since any favouritism could also trigger further differences among the party leaders.

This was evident in the Huzurabad by-election. The TPCC decision to field NSUI leader B Venkat in the election did not go well with a section of leaders and they participated in the campaign perfunctorily. It is an open secret as to why the State Congress had fielded a weak candidate in the Huzurabad byelection and the intended benefits behind the move, the Congressman said.

“Unlike the Huzurabad by-election, things are different now. It is a litmus test for Revanth Reddy as the results can have an impact on the party prospects in the Assembly elections,” observed a political analyst. Above all, the State unit of BJP through these elections is also keen on making inroads in the erstwhile Nalgonda district where it presently lacks strength.

“The saffron party is trying to prove a point by securing more votes than Congress in the bypoll and secure the second position,” the analyst said pointing out that in the fight between Congress and BJP, the chances of the ruling TRS winning the by-election are bright.