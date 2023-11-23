Revanth Reddy will face defeat in Kodangal and Kamareddy: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at roadshow at Devarakonda.

Nalgonda: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy would lose both in Kodangal and Kamareddy.

Speaking at roadshows at Huzurnagar and Devarakonda while campaigning for BRS candidates S Saidi Reddy and Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik, Rama Rao cautioned the people that the Congress party would bring back the dark days that were witnessed in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, and urged people not to get carried away and to think wisely before casting their vote.

Rubbishing Revanth Reddy‘s statements on three-hour power supply, Rama Rao ridiculed the Congress leaders for their lack of knowledge on farming and asked people if they wanted power or the Congress.

Talking about the power crisis in Karnataka, he said power supply stopped when the Congress came to power. He asked the people if they wanted to suffer without electricity. Congress leaders were promising to bring Indiramma Rajyam to Telangana. This meant nothing but hunger, poverty, lathi charges on farmers standing in queues for fertilizers and seeds, power cuts, besides naxalism.

He said development works were taken up in Devarakonda municipality with Rs.100 crore and assured further development of Devarakonda after returning to power.