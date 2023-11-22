Revanth Reddy a fraudster, will never become CM, says KCR

The Chief Minister recalled the aggresive behaviour of Revanth Reddy against the Telangana agitators during the separate Statehood movement.

Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unleashed an unprecedented attack on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, calling him a fraudster and landgrabber and declaring that Reddy would never become a Chief Minister as his party was bound to win in just about 20 seats in the forthcoming elections.

Campaigning for BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy at a Praja Ashirvada Sabha meeting in Kodangal on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao said Revanth Reddy had no ethics, morals nor rules. He was accustomed to use foul language and had made abusive remarks against him without any respect for the Chief Minister’s post.

“There is no end to his loose tongue and filthy language. He calls Osmania University students daily-wage labourers and threatens to crush journalists who question his ways. He did not even hesitate to term Rythu Bandhu, which is aimed to support farmers, as alms. Congress leaders themselves are accusing the TPCC president of taking bribes and selling tickets. Do we need such people in politics?” he asked.

Chandrashekhar Rao went on to say that the TPCC president had attempted to create uncertainity in Telangana by destabilising the democractically elected TRS (now BRS) government after State formation. “People saw him on television channels when he was caught red-handed with Rs.50 lakh while trying to bribe a legislator. Despite spending several days behind the bars, he is shamelessly boasting about it, calling it a medal for him,” he said.

Being a landgrabber, Revanth Reddy conspired to scrap the existing Dharani land registration system and replace it with his Bhoomatha in an attempt to ruin the land management and registration. The TPCC chief had already encroached upon hundreds of acres belonging to innocent people and was now gearing up to encroach more land through the Bhoomatha system as well as benefit the middlemen and corrupt officials supporting him.

Pointing out that Revanth Reddy was now contesting against him in Kamareddy, the BRS president said people of Kamareddy were ready to defeat him. “While people of Kamareddy will strip him of his shirt, voters in Kodangal should strip off entirely by serving him a stinging defeat and kick him out of politics,” he said, asking people not to fall prey to the empty promises of Revanth Reddy and ruin their lives.

Stating that BRS candidate Narender Reddy would get a promotion if he got elected again, the Chief Minister promised to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and supply irrigation water to farm lands in Kodangal constituency in less than one-and-half year. While the election of Revanth Reddy would benefit middlemen and lobbyists, the victory of Narender Reddy would benefit the people of Kodangal, he added.