Revanth responds to Naidu; tete-a-tete fixed for July 6

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday responded to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s proposal for a meeting and invited him for a tete-a-tete on Saturday at Mahatma Jyothirao Phule Bhavan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 08:57 PM

“On the face to face meeting suggested between yourself and I, as Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States, I am in complete agreement with your reflections. It is indeed imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas, and enable us to better serve our respective people,” Revanth Reddy said in a letter to Naidu on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also congratulated his counterpart for an extraordinary victory in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

“You have joined a very rare league of political leaders in Independent India, who have taken oath as Chief Minister for a fourth time. I wish you the best for this term,” Revanth Reddy added.

Naidu had written to Revanth Reddy on Monday seeking to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two States and to resolve post-bifurcation issues. In the letter, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wanted to meet his counterpart at Hyderabad in the afternoon on July 6.