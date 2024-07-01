Chandrababu Naidu writes to Revanth Reddy, asks to meet in Hyderabad on July 6

In a letter he posted on X, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wanted to meet his counterpart at Hyderabad in the afternoon on July 6.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:42 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to his Telangana counterpart, A Revanth Reddy, seeking to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two States and to resolve post-bifurcation issues.

“I have written to the Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy garu, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between our two Telugu- speaking States. I look forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance cooperation and facilitate progress our States,” Naidu said on X.

I have written to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between our two Telugu-speaking States. I look forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance… pic.twitter.com/RKVbBYwpxO — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 1, 2024

Beginning with an appreciation for Revanth Reddy for his work as Chief Minister, Naidu said it was 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. “There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our States. It is imperative that we address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve. In light of this, I propose that we meet art your place on 6 July, Saturday afternoon,” Naidu said in the letter.

“I firmly believe that a face-to-face meeting will provide us with the opportunity to engage comprehensively on these critical issues and collaborate effectively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I am confident that our deliberations will lead to productive outcomes,” he added.