| Revanth Switched Parties For Political Gains Has No Right To Speak About Morals Says Harish

Revanth switched parties for political gains, has no right to speak about morals, says Harish

BRS MLA T Harish Rao criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a "Cheap Minister" for his derogatory remarks, highlighting his past party-switching and silence for political gain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 12:15 AM

File photo

Hyderabad: Giving a strong retort to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his derogatory remarks against BRS and its leaders, former Minister and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao dubbed him as “Cheap Minister” who failed to learn dignity despite adorning the Chief Minister’s post. He stated that Revanth Reddy had no right to speak about morals and values.

“Unlike you (Revanth Reddy) who switched parties frequently and remained silent for political gains, the BRS (earlier TRS) leaders threw away their ministerial posts for the cause of Telangana statehood,” he said.

Harish Rao shared an old video from 2005 on X, where Revanth Reddy as a TRS member could be seen standing behind him as Harish Rao was speaking to the media over his resignation from the ministerial post. “You (Revanth Reddy) were standing right behind me and witnessed it all first hand when I resigned questioning the injustice to Telangana. But today, you are making frivolous remarks feigning ignorance of what happened,” he said.



The senior BRS leader also rebuked the Chief Minister’s claims, stating that he did not receive the Ministerial position as charity from anyone. “I joined the then Congress government at the request of Sonia Gandhi, not for personal gain or positions,” he said, adding that Revanth Reddy also participated in the rally when he took charge as the Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.