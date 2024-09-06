Consider flood loss uniformly between two Telugu States, CM appeals to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Chief Minister also appealed to the union government to relax the existing NDRF guidelines for releasing funds to States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 08:38 PM

File photo of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to assess and consider the losses suffered by two Telugu States due to floods uniformly. “Extend assistance to Telangana the same manner in which it is done to Andhra Pradesh,” Revanth Reddy told Chouhan after a meeting to take stock of the losses suffered due to floods at Secretariat here on Friday.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the union government to relax the existing NDRF guidelines for releasing funds to States. During the meeting with the union Minister, he also made a presentation on the losses suffered due to floods. Pictures and videos of the damaged railway track at Mahabubabad were also presented before the union Minister.

In a few districts, over 40 cm rainfall was recorded in a single day. The situation in many flood-hit villages was horrible and at many places houses collapsed, besides roads and bridges caved in at many locations, he said. “From the State government end as immediate relief measure Rs.10,000 is being extended to the flood affected families,” Revanth Reddy said.

As per preliminary estimates, the total loss was assessed at Rs.5,438 crore. The union government should extend immediate grant for taking up temporary repair works, urged the Chief Minister, adding that for permanent restoration works, requisite funds should be sanctioned.

After the meeting, union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there would be no scope for politics while extending support to people during calamities.