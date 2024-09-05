KTR slams CM Revanth Reddy over arrest of Telangana activist on false charges

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 10:47 PM

BRS working president K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of using authoritarian tactics to suppress dissent by arresting Telangana activist Konatham Dileep. He said Dileep’s arrest was an attempt to silence voices that have exposed the Congress government‘s failures and corruption.

“Dileep was arrested purely because he questioned your government’s failure in providing flood relief, your inability to implement the farm loan waivers, and for exposing the hollowness of your six guarantees,” he stated.

In a statement, Rama Rao said any son or daughter of Telangana cannot be intimidated by such illegal arrests or use of coercion. “If you think you can, you are just another autocratic delusional fool. We will continue to question your failures, your acts of omission, and the commission (corruption) under the Congress government,” he said.

He said people of Telangana will not forget the Congress government’s corruption, misdeeds and incompetence.

KTR flays govt for failing to prevent riots

BRS working president KT Rama Rao hit out at the State government for its inefficiency in handling tensions in the Jainoor mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, following an attempted rape of a tribal woman. The incident led to widespread violence, resulting in significant property destruction.

In a statement, Rama Rao condemned the State government’s decision to offer a mere Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim, calling it an evil gesture that undermines the gravity of the crime. “The government had prior information about the tensions, and yet it completely failed to prevent the violence,” he stated.

He demanded immediate action to restore peace in the region, ensure proper treatment for the victim, and provide substantial aid to those who lost homes and businesses in the riots.

He pointed out the absence of a full-time Home Minister in Telangana for the last nine months, leading to such law and order issues. He demanded the State government act swiftly against the accused and ensure justice for the victim, besides maintaining law and order in the State.