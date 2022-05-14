Revanth writes to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from the ruling TRS party, Congress party too posed questions over Central Government’s discrimination towards Telangana to union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in the city on Saturday to participate in a party programme. TPCC president Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to the union Home Minister and raised nine questions on different issues.

The BJP Government’s promise to double the farmers’ income by 2022 has turned out to be a hoax assurance. Leave aside doubling the income, the plight of farmers has gone from bad to worse as input costs increased for the farming community, he said. “After 2018 Assembly elections, this is your third visit to Telangana but there is no hope that Telangana farmers and people’s issues will be addressed,” Revanth Reddy said to the union Home Minister.

The TPCC president reminded the union Home Minister that recently union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari showered compliments on the TRS Government. But the State BJP leaders and BJP national president JP Nadda accused that there was rampant corruption in the TRS rule. There appears to be a secret pact between TRS and BJP, he charged.

During the last Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address had made a few remarks on the Telangana formation. “Since you are visiting Telangana, there is a need to apologize to the people of Telangana for the Prime Minister’s remarks,” Revanth Reddy demanded.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had assured that a turmeric board would be set up in Nizamabad district, if BJP candidate was elected from the constituency.

Despite signing a bond paper, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind had failed to prevail upon the Central Government in setting up a turmeric board in Nizamabad. Is this not discrimination towards Telangana, Revanth Reddy asked. As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the UPA Government promised to set up ITIR, Railway Coach Factory and Bayyaram Steel Factory in Telangana. But the BJP Government had failed in fulfilling these assurances, he pointed out, asking “Please explain the reasons to Telangana people,”

