Revenue records: Telangana HC stays Tribunal’s proceedings

The functioning of the new Revenue Tribunal under the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, has already come for critical observations from a two-judge panel

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court stayed proceedings issued by the newly constituted District Special Tribunal, Mahabubnagar, in a matter relating to alteration and revenue records.

The order was made in a writ petition filed by V Shivarama Raju of Banjara Hills who complained that the tribunal acted mechanically. The petitioner had moved the RDO on mutation of his revenue records. He contended that the tribunal dismissed the case without affording opportunity to him.

The functioning of the new Revenue Tribunal under the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, has already come for critical observations from a two-judge panel. It was brought to the notice of the court that matters were disposed of in 20 days without affording opportunity for the parties to appear. The court stayed all further proceedings.

Land lease

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, in a PIL injuncted the Sai Sindhu Foundation from creating any third-party rights during the pendency of the PIL. The foundation was leased out 15 acres for construction of a hospital near Hitec City.

Petitioners Dr P Urmila and lawyer K Suresh Kumar preferred the present petition to declare the Government Order (GO) No. 50 of 2019 leasing out the land to the foundation as arbitrary and illegal. The panel stated that any construction would be subject to the outcome of the present appeal. The matter was posted to September 16.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .