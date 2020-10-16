Revisiting history: Nitin Bal Chauhan’s Summer/Spring’21 collection

Jain has used traditional jacquard techniques like ‘Katrauan’, ‘Kadua’ woven in silk yarn float into shear, fluid and flowing silhouettes in vibrant colours.

By | Published: 12:17 pm

New Delhi: Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan launched his latest collection titled ‘Naevus’ inspired by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre through a dramatic film that brought the art of storytelling and designing together.

The film was streamed on various social media platforms of the Fashion Design Council of India as part of the ongoing digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Summer/Spring’21.

The designer tried to revisit history and recreate the whole incident enacted by the models wearing outfits inspired by the Victorian era. Models donned dramatic make-up, accessories with puffed sleeve red jackets with metal embellishments, classic white shirts with Victorian collars.

As a reminder of lost lives, the designer chose to represent the scenario through deathly, covered faces of the models who now were wearing dresses, jackets and trousers in soft colours like pink, grey with intricate embroideries.

Designer Payal Jain also presented her collection called ‘Holy Script’ which is inspired by the religious cultures of northern India – from the Ghats of Benaras to the lanes of McLeod Ganj.

Jain has used traditional jacquard techniques like ‘Katrauan’, ‘Kadua’ woven in silk yarn float into shear, fluid and flowing silhouettes in vibrant colours. She has also used blends of cotton and silk ‘Chanderi’, Organza and ‘Munga’ to create the line-up that mostly comprised dresses.

The colour palette is inspired by traditional Buddhist ‘Thangka’ paintings, in rich hues of Vermillion, Lapis blue, Emerald green and Sulphur yellow, with strokes of painted canvases.

The event also saw fashion Label Dhi launch their collection ‘Mirror Me’ that resonates of a chic, sophisticated, relaxed mood of understated luxury in form of billowing dresses with slight embroideries, pleated waistlines, shift dresses with mandarin collars, tunics with asymmetric hemlines and jumpsuits and dress-sleeves with smocking. The silhouettes were relaxed and comfortable and tailored sharp, crisp and clean.