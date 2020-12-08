Reviving hospitality and restaurant industry

Hyderabad Food Insta Meet 3.0 is in its third edition, a Curation of Mohd. Zubair Ali, Hyderabad Food Diaries is one of the most followed Food Blogs of Hyderabad.

At “Hyderabad Food Insta Meet-3.0” – around 70 food bloggers and influencers take part in the event with a theme – Regroup & Revive

“Restaurant & Hospitality Industry” had been one of the worst hit in the recent times, courtesy-The Covid-19 Pandemic. The Industry loss is estimated in Trillions of Dollars, thus impacting the complete industry, job losses of many talented individuals, chefs, managers, helpers, etc. Considering the facts & losses to the industry, the Hyderabad Food Insta – 3.0 is being held with a theme – “Regroup & Revive” – A Shoutout to all the food influencers to let’s get out & help the Hospitality & Restaurant Industry Revive.

Hyderabad Food Insta Meet 3.0 is in its third edition, A Curation of Mohd. Zubair Ali of Hyderabad Food Diaries, one of the most followed Food Blogs of Hyderabad. Mr. Zubair Ali a Foodie himself, had worked closely with many Hotels & Restaurants post lifting of Covid-19 lockdown measures for Hospitality & Restaurant Industry by Govt.

Mr. Zubair said “Its indeed sad to see one of the fastest growing industry suffering due to the covid-19, pandemic”, as I had been to most of the places across Telangana, I duly say that “Restaurants & Hotels” are much more safer than home to eat, stay & rest. The industry has taken quite a remarkable measures to take care of the safety of their visitors. I have blogged about these measures and will continue to do so till the industry is revived.

He added “Today, we are here at Hyderabad Food Insta-3.0, with a congregation of over 70 food bloggers & influencers of Hyderabad, we are here to discuss the ideas, ways & activities to take the level of influencing & blogging forward and also converse the way by which we can convey the people across Hyderabad, about outmost safety-hygiene measures taken by the industry, with respect to the current theme.

Mr. Zubair further added Hyderabad Food Insta also helps upcoming food bloggers in pursuing their passion for food blogging in Hyderabad and improving the quality of Blogs and content, which is also a part of discussion at the Meet.

