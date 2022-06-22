Rewind to know some prominent happenings in the country

These questions focusing on the current affairs will aid government job aspirants prepare better for various recruitment exams.

1) OmniCard is in news in recent times, what is it?

a. A new vaccine, against all variants of Omicron

b. New credit card

c. Payment solution provider

d. None

Ans: c

Explanation: OmniCard Payment solution provider has announced that it became the first RBI licensed Prepaid Payment Instrument to launch cash withdrawal using a RuPay-powered card from any ATMs in India. The RBI permitted the non-bank licensed entities to enable cash withdrawals from the digital wallets.

2) Which State topped Khelo India Youth Games, held from June 4 to June 13?

a. Haryana

b. Karnataka

c. Punjab

d. Manipur

Ans: a

Explanation: Haryana won the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021 title with 52 gold medals. It also won 39 silver and 46 bronze medals, taking their overall medal tally to 137 medals. The games were held in Haryana. Maharashtra came second with 125 medals including 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze medals.

3) Which is the first country in the world to pass the ‘right to repair’ bill?

a. Canada

b. UK

c. France

d. USA

Ans: d

Explanation: The New York State legislature has passed the ‘right to repair’ bill. The bill requires digital electronics manufacturers to make parts, tools, information, and software available to consumers and independent repair shops. The ‘Fair Repair Act’ was introduced after federal pressure to enforce consumers’ rights to repair and refurbish their purchased goods.

4) Who among the following has been appointed as an ambassador of Indo-UK culture platform?

a. Neeraj Chopra

b. Meerabhai Chanu

c. AR Rahman

d. Karanam Mallishwari

Ans: c

Explanation: AR Rahman has been appointed as ambassador of The Season of Culture, which marks the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, Jan Thomson and Director (India) of the British Council, Barbara Wickham had launched officially on June 7.

5) Anocovax is in news in recent times, what is it?

a. Covid-19 vaccine for animals

b. New Covid variant, spreading in Western countries

c. A new oral drug for Covid-19

d. None

Ans: a

Explanation: The Agriculture Ministry unveiled India’s first Covid-19 vaccine for animals named ‘Anocovax’. The ‘Anocovax’ Covid-19 vaccine has been developed by the Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines. It can protect animals against the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.

