RFP for joint development of 5-star hotel, trade centre in Hyderabad Knowledge City put on hold

With the deferment of the RFP, further developments on the project are currently on hold.
Hyderabad: The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the development of a 5-star luxury hotel with a trade centre on a joint development basis at Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurgam, has been deferred until further notice.
The Chief Engineer of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) announced the deferral in a statement, providing no specific timeline for the resumption of the RFP process. The joint development project, proposed in October, encompasses 3 acres of land near the Mindspace junction in Hyderabad Knowledge City. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 500 crore.
According to TSIIC, the project is designed to include a 200-key 5-star hotel with a built-up area of approximately 3.63 lakh sq ft. Additionally, there will be 2.42 lakh sq ft of Grade A commercial space allocated for the trade centre. The ground floor, covering 0.61 lakh sq ft, will house a banquet hall, retail spaces, and a grand lobby, catering to both the hotel and the trade centre.
