RFP for joint development of 5-star hotel, trade centre in Hyderabad Knowledge City put on hold

With the deferment of the RFP, further developments on the project are currently on hold.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 02:27 PM

Hyderabad: The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the development of a 5-star luxury hotel with a trade centre on a joint development basis at Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurgam, has been deferred until further notice.

The Chief Engineer of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) announced the deferral in a statement, providing no specific timeline for the resumption of the RFP process. The joint development project, proposed in October, encompasses 3 acres of land near the Mindspace junction in Hyderabad Knowledge City. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 500 crore.

Also Read 10 days after announcement, DAZN opens development centre in Hyderabad

According to TSIIC, the project is designed to include a 200-key 5-star hotel with a built-up area of approximately 3.63 lakh sq ft. Additionally, there will be 2.42 lakh sq ft of Grade A commercial space allocated for the trade centre. The ground floor, covering 0.61 lakh sq ft, will house a banquet hall, retail spaces, and a grand lobby, catering to both the hotel and the trade centre.

However, with the deferment of the RFP, further developments on the project are currently on hold.