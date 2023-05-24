10 days after announcement, DAZN opens development centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: After Amsterdam, Poland, Leeds and London, leading global sports streaming service DAZN established its fifth and first Development Centre in India at Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg. This is just 10 days after the UK-based streaming giant announced its plans for Hyderabad during a meeting with IT Minister KT Rama Rao during his recent visit to the UK.

The Development Centre was formally launched on Tuesday with 350 employees working in a sprawling one lakh square feet office. The Development Centre specifically focuses on sports streaming technologies.

Sharing the company’s launch and future plans here on Wednesday, DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said the India Development Centre was set up with an initial investment of Rs.200 crore.

At present, there are 350 employees and by this year end, the employee strength would be increased to 1000. The employee strength would further be increased to 2500 by December 2024. In five years from now, DAZN Group plans to invest about Rs.1,000 crore in Hyderabad.

Currently, 3000 employees are working at the DAZN Group five centres, including Hyderabad. The company, which is a leader in 12 markets across the world, had bagged the broadcast licence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in United Kingdom and other markets.

The India Development Centre in Hyderabad will be crucial for DAZN Group to expand its operations and growth. Apart from the streaming app, DAZN was also evolving an interactive app where in sports lovers can buy tickets for different sporting events, merchandise, play online games and track the sporting events across the globe, he said, adding that the Development Centre in Hyderabad would play a significant role in development of the interactive app.

Explaining the significance of sports stream technologies, the DAZN CEO said over the years, the music industry has evolved a lot. From the days of compact discs, today there many digital streaming music service apps have come up. Likewise, videos and movies, there are multiple OTT platforms for consumers to select a particular genre and watch their favourite shows.

The sports sector transition has not taken place largely and that where DAZN comes to play to transform the sports streaming technologies, content and experiences for viewers, he said.

Briefing about the Technology Centre of Excellence, DAZN Chief Technology Officer Sandeep Tiku said the Development Centre would be involved in app development, interactive experiences, data analytics and end to end solutions.

In future, the Centre would also work augmented reality, virtual reality and wearable technology in a way to bring live sports to viewers in a never before experience, he said.

Regarding the roles being looked by the company for recruitment, Sandeep Tiku said engineers, software developers, designers, management, finance, HR, IT, business analysts, database analysts, quality assurance both in functional and operational etc. would have opportunities.