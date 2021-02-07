RGIA moots expansion of perishable cargo services

Plans are being made to expand the existing cargo space spread over 5,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport is working on expanding the perishable cargo services and space to facilitate increased exports of vegetables and fruits from the Shamshabad airport.

Plans are being made to expand the existing cargo space spread over 5,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet. It is seeking the State Government’s support in this regard.

To this effect, GMR authorities led by Chief Commercial Officer Asish Kumar met Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy at ANGRAU here on Saturday. The Minister assured the airport authorities that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The State government is promoting export of vegetables and fruits as per the demand in the global market. Under this initiative, efforts are being made to enhance the mango exports from the State, besides setting up irradiation facilities.

To strengthen the food processing sector in the State, Niranjan Reddy said the Chief Minister had directed the officials to set up a food processing unit spread over 400 acres in Shamshabad.

To this effect, the Agriculture Minister said a meeting will be held with the GMR authorities and those from Horticulture and marketing departments at the earliest to discuss the modalities.

Similarly, another meeting will also be convened with exporters, importers, buyers and sellers, he said. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and legislators A Venkat Reddy, M Anand and other officials participated in the meeting, according to a release.

