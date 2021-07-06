Rhea Chakraborty on overcoming hard days

Rhea, who has 2.6 million followers on the social media platform, is sharing updates with her fans nowadays after almost a gap of one year.

Rhea Chakraborty shared an inspirational quote about overcoming hardships. The ‘Jalebi’ actor took to her Instagram handle on Monday night and wrote, “Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen, you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing my friend.”

Rhea, who has 2.6 million followers on the social media platform, is sharing updates with her fans nowadays after almost a gap of one year. She had posted a sweet note on Father’s Day that read, “Happy Father’s Day to my papa! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough, but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest! Love you papa, Mishti #faujikibeti (sic).”

Rhea, who will make a comeback on the big screen with ‘Chehre’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, had also shared a heartwarming note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend, my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever +1 #mywholeheart (sic),” she penned, attaching an adorable pic.

