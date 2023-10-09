Rhea Kapoor shares glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi’s auditions for ‘Thank You For Coming’

By ANI Published Date - 09:43 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Kapoor shared a video of auditions and chemistry tests of Kanika, Pallavi and Tina

Mumbai: Producer Rhea Kapoor on Monday shared an audition video of Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi for ‘Thank You For Coming’.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a video of auditions and chemistry tests of Kanika, Pallavi and Tina.

In the video, Bhumi a.k.a Kanika, Shibani as Tina and Dolly (Pallavi) deliver their dialogues on a Zoom video call.

Sharing the video, “Auditions and chemistry tests for Thank You For Coming, in the pandemic! Couldn’t have asked for a better Kanika, Pallavi and Tina. Besties for life. Thank You For Coming is in Cinemas! Some real Gems from @radsanand and @prashastisingh.” As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Omgggggggg.”

One of the users wrote, “Remember these zoom calls [?]” Director Karan Boolani dropped a comment, “Wow [?]” The film, which is directed by Karan Boolani, hit the theatres on October 6.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has managed to do decent business on release day at the box office.

It has minted Rs 1.06 crore in India on day 1.

“#ThankYouForComing attracts its share of audience at urban centres, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] to choose from… A good start, considering the smart release strategy [screen count: 550 / limited shows] and ‘A’ certificate… Fri Rs 1.06 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

‘Thank You For Coming’ is facing a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ and Rajveer Deol’s debut film ‘Dono’.

‘Thank You For Coming’ revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Besides Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearance in the film.

On receiving an overwhelming response over her role, Bhumi said, “The fact that I have been compared to all-time acting greats like Carole Lombard and Goldie Hawn by the media for my performance in Thank You For Coming is a hugely gratifying validation that will forever be special for me. I can’t believe that people are saying that I have delivered a performance of a lifetime. I’m still pinching myself reading all the love coming my way and I’m very happy about it.”

She added, “As an actor, I have only wanted to swim against the tide. The greater the challenge, the harder the task at hand, the more the opportunity to break the norm, this kind of environment is my thriving spot. I’m hugely grateful to all the film-makers who have seen me to be actor who will always try and go that extra mile for their vision.” Bhumi also thanked the makers for believing in her.

“I’m fortunate to have found an incredibly talented director in Karan Boolani and gifted, visionary producers in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. They have given me a film of a lifetime and I couldn’t thank them enough. It is an important film for everyone to see – girls and boys because it talks about something that is extremely important and relevant. A girl has her rights. A woman has her rights. And she should be celebrated for exercising those rights.

TYFC is a celebration of the spirit of womanhood and I’m incredibly proud that I have headlined this movie and been a vehicle to communicate this important message,” she emphasised.

The film also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.