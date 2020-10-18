‘Rice pulling’ gang busted, 14 held in Hyderabad

The gang was trying to sell a brass metal item for Rs15 lakh claiming it to be rice puller and would bring good omen to people

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Special Operations Team busted a rice pulling gang and arrested 14 persons on Sunday. The gang was trying to sell a brass metal item for Rs15 lakh claiming it to be rice puller and would bring good omen to people, police said.

The arrested persons are A Srinivas Goud, G Jayaramudu, K Praveen Kumar, V Urukundu, Ch Bhaskar, B Ramulu, Mohd Abdul Bilal, Mohd Aleem Pasha, Kuldeep Singh, P Rakesh, Nagaraju, B Santosh Kumar, Mohd Abdul Haseeb, and Sardar Didar Singh.

Police seized the equipment, Rs. 1.30 lakh, 16 mobile phones, a car, a two-wheeler and other material from them.

The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to the Rajendranagar police for further action.

