Rich medal haul for Priyanka at CM Kohinoor Cup gymnastics championship

Telangana gymnast K Priyanka Sagar clinched four gold medals in the senior category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana gymnast K Priyanka Sagar clinched four gold medals in the senior category at the CM Kohinoor Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship held at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Priyanka bagged top honours in the senior B-AA, B-Ball, B-Clubs and B-Ribbon events with the score lines of 57.35, 19.25, 19.00 and 19.10 respectively. Priti from Punjab scored 50.85 points to pocket silver.

Also Read Sai Karteek’s pair clinches doubles title at 15K ITF Futures

Soniya Negi and Kareena of Punjab settled for third spots with 47.70 and 36.7 points respectively in the senior B-AA.