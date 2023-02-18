Sai Karteek’s pair clinches doubles title at 15K ITF Futures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner SD Prajwal Dev emerged champion in the men’s doubles event at the 15K ITF Futures, held at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Saturday.

In a closely-fought title clash, the Indian pair rallied from a set down to beat the Slovenian pair of J Kupcic and M Premzal 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 10-8. Despite losing the first set, the Indian duo leveled the match with a win in the second set. The third too was neck-and-neck as it went into the tie-breaker which the Indians clinched.

Results: Men’s Doubles: Final: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/SD Prajwal Dev bt J Kupcic and M Premzal 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 10-8.