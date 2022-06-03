Richa Dave bags words of appreciation from leading ladies of industry Janki Bodiwala, Neelam Panchal for her exceptional makeup skills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:18 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Janki Bodiwala and Neelam Panchhal are leading actresses in the Gujarati Film Industry. Both of them are acing their journey and, they are known for their exclusive looks on different occasions. Recently Janki Bodiwala was seen owning the look created live on stage by Richa Dave. These looks have caught many eyes in the past and are constantly making statements.

The makeup industry has been booming for the past decade and being a major sector of the beauty industry, makeup artists are helping many gains back their confidence in them. Richa Dave is one such makeup artist who has been working on global techniques to help elevate the game of makeup in the beauty industry. Richa has also been able to share her experience through many platforms including online tutorials and workshops. Jasmine Beauty Care co-owned by Richa and her mother is working towards introducing new techniques to train individuals and groups who are makeup enthusiasts.

On a recent occasion arranged in Mumbai, Richa was able to pull up a brilliant makeover look for Janki Bodiwala onstage. The event was an onstage live makeup session where Janki Bodiwala was the model introduced for the makeover. She was given a complete switch of looks in front of hundreds of audiences. Richa Dave has been doing this live makeup for a long time introducing different techniques and tricks to enhance makeup ideas. Janki Bodiwala looked amazing with a puffed bun hair look. The makeup was a bold look with smokey ombre eyes, sharp facelifts, cherry lips, and well highlighted & contoured chicks. Her look was completed with traditional jewelry and attire inspired by Gujarat’s classic choice.

Richa Dave mentioned, “The look turned out to be one of my best attempts. It was a live session and I was not willing to make it look minimal. I choose to keep the look bold and expressive to the audience. I am glad it turned out to be this well. The best part was the fact that Janki Bodiwala was my model for the day and must say she was patient enough to let me work on her face. She is possibly the best person to pull this look off.”

Talking about her experience working with Richa, Janki mentions, “Its been more than five years since I have been working with jasmin beauty care. It has been an amazing experience always!! Richa has an exceptional talent. She can do wonders with her eye makeup. Everytime we work she uses different eye makeup technique. Prarthi perfectly knows which hairstyle will goo according to facial features. Urvashi aunty is perfect blend of both. Her caring nature and attitude towards everyone is the best quality of hers. Staff members are very helpful and is always fun interacting with them. Always looking forward to collaborate with them.”

Further, Neelam also shares her feedback, “I know Richa Dave personally who is the owner of Jasmine Beauty Care. I know them since 15 years as we have professionally collaborated for different shoots, fashion shows and seminars together.

Even my bridal make up and entire designing for my wedding was done by them. A reputed and respected name in her industry for many years now.”