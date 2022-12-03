Ricky Ponting returns to his commenting duties after complaining of chest pain

Ricky Ponting after experiencing chest pain yesterday returned to the commentary box to perform his duties at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Hyderabad: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was rushed to hospital yesterday while performing his commentary duties in a Test match between Australia and West Indies in Perth.

The Australian legend complained of chest pain while commentating, and was immediately rushed to hospital on the suggestion of Australia’s team doctor Leigh Golding. However, after the check-up, it was confirmed that Ponting was feeling well.

And soon, he returned to the commentary box, a day after he experienced the pain, to perform his duties at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The former right-hand batsman, who is a member of the Seven Cricket broadcasting, narrated about his health condition in a broadcasting presentation before the start of Day 4 of the First NMRA Insurance Test match.

“I mentioned to JL who was commentating with me that I’d had these pains in my chest … 10 or 15 minutes later I was in the hospital getting the best treatment I possibly could,” Ricky Ponting said.

I had my little mate JL looking after me and I'm back here shiny and new this morning. Ready for a good day of Test cricket after missing the best part of yesterday. https://t.co/w98EUZCS8E — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 3, 2022

The two-time World Cup-winning captain has made 71 centuries and 144 half-centuries in his career and scored 27,483 runs across all formats of the game. He won the ICC World Cup twice as a captain for Australia in 2003 and 2007.