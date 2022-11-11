Ring in the holiday season with Starbucks’ latest offerings

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Coffee aficionados can also bring home the merriment in form of Starbucks Christmas Blend, available as whole bean and VIA Ready Brew.

Hyderabad: Just in time for the holiday season, Starbucks launches its limited-edition offerings to spread the cheer and delight of festivities across India. Starbucks customers can enjoy a range of holiday inspired beverages like the infamous Crunchy Red Hat Mocha, Gingerbread Latte, Toffee Nut Crunch and Peppermint Mocha (December 6 onwards), each available across variants to choose from.

Coffee aficionados can also bring home the merriment in form of Starbucks Christmas Blend, available as whole bean and VIA Ready Brew. The season also returns with Starbucks’ beloved Carrot Cake and holiday-themed red cups for you to create joyful experiences with your loved ones.

Here are the holiday offerings to make your day brighter:

The ‘Crunchy Red Hat Mocha’ – a decadent mix of cocoa, this is inspired by the traditions of the Christmas season. Price: Rs 360 onwards (hot), Rs 385 onwards (iced) and Frappuccino Rs 420 onwards.

The ‘Toffee Nut Crunch Latte’ has shots of rich-in-flavour espresso join the heart-warming flavours of buttery toffee nut balanced by subtle notes of toasted nuts. Price: Rs 360 onwards (hot), Rs 385 onwards (iced and cold brew) and Frappuccino Rs 420 onwards.

Sweet and delicately spicy gingerbread flavours mingle with our classic espresso and steamed milk to make a heart-warming cup of the ‘Gingerbread Latte’. Price: Rs 360 onwards (hot), Rs 385 onwards (iced) and Frappuccino Rs 420 onwards.

The ‘Peppermint Mocha’ is a chocolatey coffee beverage highlighted with peppermint notes that brings up memories of candy canes and holiday festivities. Price: Rs 360 onwards (hot), Rs 385 onwards (iced) and Frappuccino Rs 420 onwards.

The sweet and velvety taste with notes of spiced chocolate and spruce tips with a soft acidity in the Starbucks Christmas Blend will surely leave you in a jolly mood for this holiday season. Price: Whole bean – Rs 1,400, VIA – Rs 850.

Get your cup full of Christmas cheer at the nearest Starbucks store as the limited range of festive beverages is available now.