Here’s why the one-word tweets are trending on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:52 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: If you are on Twitter, you must be wondering about the latest trend of one-word tweets that everyone’s been posting. Big brands and prominent personalities participated in the trend confusing twitterati about what it is all about.

Brands including Starbucks, Domino’s, and even the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), have participated in the trend which has taken over Twitter.

pineapple — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022

cricket — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

Even the US President Joe Biden tweeted the word “democracy”, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted “cricket”, Starbucks tweeted “coffee”, NASA wrote “universe” and the trend has taken over the twitter with many such one-word tweets.

So, what is this trend all about and who started it? Well, the Twitter trend that blew exponentially was started by Amtrak, a passenger railroad service that provides inter-city rail service in the United States and Canada. They started the trend by tweeting the word “trains” and it has received more than 1.79 lakh likes so far.

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

So now you know why the random one-word tweets are trending on twitter. As the trend went on, netizens were also quick to make memes regarding the trend:

All the brands doing the one word meme trend today on twitter… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FqPo1BfeDN — Memefied (@bememefied) September 2, 2022

Social media managers hitting their engagement metrics off the one word trend today. pic.twitter.com/8emtqavnSe — Stein @ PAX West (@steinekin) September 1, 2022